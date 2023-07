Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Dirty Girl Produce owner Joe Schirmer is passionate about small-scale organic farming. He’s trying to change the agricultural industry and knows that the relationships he builds are as vital to his success as the food he grows.

Beam Paints: Deputize Yourself to Make Bold Choices

Coming up next

S3:E8 Beam Paints: Deputize Yourself to Make Bold Choices

Dirty Girl Produce: Farming as Activism (while making a profit)

About In this season of Call Paul, meet 10 small business owners who lead with their values, showing that drawing a line in the sand can drive growth beyond transactions.

In this season of Call Paul, meet 10 small business owners who lead with their values, showing that drawing a line in the sand can drive growth beyond transactions.

Season 3 11 episodes

Trailers & More