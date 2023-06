Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Kate Fitzgerald, director of the feminist architecture firm Whispering Smith, is helping to move the needle toward truly sustainable architecture—and shaking up the status quo of an entire industry in the process.

Whispering Smith: Architecture as a Gateway to Change

About In this season of Call Paul, meet 10 small business owners who lead with their values, showing that drawing a line in the sand can drive growth beyond transactions.

Season 3 6 episodes

