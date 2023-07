Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Anong Beam is the founder of Beam Paints in Canada’s M’Chigeeng First Nation. Fueled by her passion for color and strong business acumen, she’s creating products that are rooted in equal parts tradition and sustainability.

Nonprofit company AnnieCannons trains trafficking survivors for careers in tech.

Annie Cannons: Training a Tech Workforce from a Place of Trauma

S3:E9 Annie Cannons: Training a Tech Workforce from a Place of Trauma

Beam Paints: Deputize Yourself to Make Bold Choices

About In this season of Call Paul, meet 10 small business owners who lead with their values, showing that drawing a line in the sand can drive growth beyond transactions.

