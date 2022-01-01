Jump to content
The Jump - Season 3
Current time: 00:00

The Jump

The Jump - Season 3

From concepting to songwriting, making something new isn’t always straightforward. Host Shirley Manson and acclaimed musicians take stock of the moment in their careers that solidified their artistic identity.

There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

9 episodes
Trailers & More
You might also like

Sign up for news from
Mailchimp Presents

You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our privacy policy.
Visit MailchimpPrivacy & TermsContact usHelp
©2001-2022 All Rights Reserved.
Mailchimp® is a registered trademark of The Rocket Science Group LLC.