Not every R&B album draws comparison to the Beatles’ Sgt. Peppers, but Thundercat’s charm and appeal defies genre. In this episode, he breaks down his song Dragonball Durag and the universal power of humor.

Robyn reflects on her song With Every Heartbeat and her artistic freedom.

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

Season 3 9 episodes

