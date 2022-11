Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Robyn is the queen of reinvention. From an overworked prodigy to a seasoned pop giant, she redefined what success could mean for female popstars. She discusses her song With Every Heartbeat and her well-earned artistic freedom.

Alanis Morissette discusses You Oughta Know and female empowerment.

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

Season 3 9 episodes

Trailers & More