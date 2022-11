Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Art is a powerful tool – it can bridge connections, provide catharsis and even make you cry. No one knows this better than Joe Talbot. In this episode, he shares how writing his song 1049 Gotho was an exercise in empathy.

Rapsody discusses her song Afeni, the ultimate love letter to Black women.

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

Season 3 9 episodes

Trailers & More