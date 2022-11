Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Patti Smith made a career by staying true to herself and her art, especially in the face of backlash. In this episode, the ‘punk poet laureate’ explains why her song Pissing In The River is the perfect case study.

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike and EI-P reflect on their evolution as partners.

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

Season 3 9 episodes

