Jump to content
Canine Couture: The Styling Journey of Tika the Iggy
Current time: 00:00

Subcultural

S1:E24 Canine Couture: The Styling Journey of Tika the Iggy

How did a Montreal winter turn Tika the Iggy into a fashion icon? Thomas Shapiro reveals how Tika’s winter sweater led to runway fame and high-profile brand collaborations.

Subcultural explores an array of niche, yet impactful communities. We’ll investigate what drives subcultures, and uncover why understanding motivation matters when trying to reach specific audiences.

Season 125 episodes
Listening now
Trailers & More
You might also like

Sign up for news from
Mailchimp Presents

You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our privacy policy.
Visit MailchimpPrivacy & TermsContact usHelp
©2001-2025 All Rights Reserved.
Mailchimp® is a registered trademark of The Rocket Science Group LLC.