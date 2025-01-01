Jump to content
Sovereignty in the Suburbs: Australia’s Micronation Movement
S1:E29 Sovereignty in the Suburbs: Australia’s Micronation Movement

Explore Australia's micronation subculture with Alexis as she interviews Emperor George Cruickshank of Atlantium, discussing how these self-declared rulers and microstates challenge conventional governance.

Subcultural explores an array of niche, yet impactful communities. We’ll investigate what drives subcultures, and uncover why understanding motivation matters when trying to reach specific audiences.

