Face of the Future: Afrofuturism through Makeup
Subcultural

S1:E23 Face of the Future: Afrofuturism through Makeup

Can makeup tell a sci-fi story? Afrofuturism uses beauty to craft cosmic looks and imagine ancestral-inspired futures in a Wakandan-like universe.

Subcultural explores an array of niche, yet impactful communities. We’ll investigate what drives subcultures, and uncover why understanding motivation matters when trying to reach specific audiences.

