Why are we fascinated by France? Rebecca Leffler, expat, film journalist, and the real Emily in Paris, explores how on-screen perceptions have fueled our fascination with the country off-screen.

The Real Emily in Paris: Rebecca Leffler on Europecore

About Subcultural explores an array of niche, yet impactful communities. We’ll investigate what drives subcultures, and uncover why understanding motivation matters when trying to reach specific audiences.

Season 1 10 episodes

