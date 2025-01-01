Jump to content
The Rise of Pickleball: How a Niche Game Became a Global Phenomenon
Subcultural

S1:E28 The Rise of Pickleball: How a Niche Game Became a Global Phenomenon

Discover how pickleball went from a 1960s backyard game to a globally recognized sport. Alexis speaks with Jennifer Lucore and comedian Lamont Ferguson, exploring pickleball's rise to fame and the influencers who played a role.

Subcultural explores an array of niche, yet impactful communities. We’ll investigate what drives subcultures, and uncover why understanding motivation matters when trying to reach specific audiences.

