Formula for Success: The Competitive World of Spreadsheet Masters
Subcultural

S1:E27 Formula for Success: The Competitive World of Spreadsheet Masters

Can Excel be a sport? Barbara Maurice breaks down how the art of organizing data has transformed into an arena of competition, where pivot tables and formulas are the ultimate tools for victory.

Subcultural explores an array of niche, yet impactful communities. We’ll investigate what drives subcultures, and uncover why understanding motivation matters when trying to reach specific audiences.

