This week Big Boi joins us from the world famous Stankonia, to talk about his constant hunger for music, the importance of family, and the inspiration that Git Up, Git Out provided not only himself, but the entire Dungeon Family.

Esperanza Spalding discusses her song I Want It Now.

Esperanza Spalding - I Want It Now

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

