At 25, Mike Hadreas wrote his first song, Learning. It is delicate and haunting, but for Mike, the vulnerability it unearthed became his superpower. Listen as he shares what led him to music and the song that started it all.

Big Boi discusses his song Git Up, Git Out.

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

Season 1 8 episodes

Trailers & More