This week, the electrifying Esperanza Spalding tells Shirley why she rejects the myth of overnight success and how people’s perceptions of Veruca Salt’s character in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory are misguided.

Courtney Love discusses her song Boys on the Radio.

Esperanza Spalding - I Want It Now

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

