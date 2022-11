Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

This week Dave 1 sits down with Shirley to talk about devouring music biographies, the toll of being a musician can take on a person’s mental health and the exact settings needed to create the quintessential Chromeo song: 100%.

Neko Case discusses the song The Fox Confessor Brings the Flood.

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

