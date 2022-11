Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

This week Courtney Love joins Shirley in the studio to talk about what’s behind the song Boys on the Radio, what it’s like to have to tend to such an important legacy and what goes into the making of a great record.

About There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.

