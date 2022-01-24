Added ability to sync tags to existing members

- January 24, 2022
Added ability to sync tags to existing membersMarketing
What
When syncing members in bulk via the Lists endpoint, tags are now properly added to existing members. If you would like to completely replace the tags of a member with the tags being passed in the request, we have added a new boolean param
sync_tags, which will cause the call to replace any tags on the existing member. This will only work when making the call with
updated_existingset to true.
Why
Previously, when updating members in bulk via the Lists or Members endpoints, tags would not be added to an existing member. There was also no way to overwrite the tags completely.