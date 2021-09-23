Added new Allowlists series of endpoints

- September 23, 2021
Added new Allowlists series of endpointsTransactional
What
We’ve added a new series of Allowlists endpoints that are functionally identical to the Whitelists endpoints, but use new inclusive terminology instead.
Why
In an effort to move towards using more inclusive terminology in our application, we’ve changed all instances of the terms “blacklist” and “whitelist” to “denylist” and “allowlist,” respectively. There may still be lingering uses of the old terminology in API responses or webhooks; please know that we are working on retiring all instances of those terms.