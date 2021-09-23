Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • September 23, 2021

    Added new Allowlists series of endpoints

    Transactional

    What

    We’ve added a new series of Allowlists endpoints that are functionally identical to the Whitelists endpoints, but use new inclusive terminology instead. 

    Why

    In an effort to move towards using more inclusive terminology in our application, we’ve changed all instances of the terms “blacklist” and “whitelist” to “denylist” and “allowlist,” respectively. There may still be lingering uses of the old terminology in API responses or webhooks; please know that we are working on retiring all instances of those terms.

