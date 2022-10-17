Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • October 17, 2022

    Added new command line interface

    Open Commerce

    What

    We’ve written a new CLI so you can start developing your Open Commerce projects more easily. Now, you only need a simple command to create your project, create a custom plugin, or add the Open Commerce admin and storefront to the project. Check out all the commands at the  CLI ReadMe or by running reaction help in your terminal. Or, see our guides and documentation for more details.

    Why

    Getting started or completing routine workflows with Open Commerce had become slow and cumbersome due to excessive memory use and device slowdowns. With the new CLI, you can run the API, storefront and admin applications independently, which frees up memory and improves performance.

