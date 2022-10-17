Added new command line interface

- October 17, 2022
Added new command line interfaceOpen Commerce
What
We’ve written a new CLI so you can start developing your Open Commerce projects more easily. Now, you only need a simple command to create your project, create a custom plugin, or add the Open Commerce admin and storefront to the project. Check out all the commands at the CLI ReadMe or by running
reaction helpin your terminal. Or, see our guides and documentation for more details.
Why
Getting started or completing routine workflows with Open Commerce had become slow and cumbersome due to excessive memory use and device slowdowns. With the new CLI, you can run the API, storefront and admin applications independently, which frees up memory and improves performance.