Added Stripe SCA payments plugin

- October 1, 2021Action Required
Added Stripe SCA payments pluginOpen Commerce
What
We’ve created a new Stripe plugin,
api-plugin-payments-stripe-sca, and we recommend that all users of the existing Stripe plugin migrate to it.
api-plugin-payments-stripeis now deprecated and will be supported until October 31, 2021. This release also affects the
example-storefrontrepository, which now includes components to support 3D Secure validation.
Thanks to contributor Janus Reith for his input.
Why
The new plugin is designed to comply with the current Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulation, part of PSD2 regulation in Europe, which requires changes to how your European customers authenticate online payments.