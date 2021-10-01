Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  October 1, 2021
Action Required

    Added Stripe SCA payments plugin

    Open Commerce

    What

    We’ve created a new Stripe plugin, api-plugin-payments-stripe-sca, and we recommend that all users of the existing Stripe plugin migrate to it. api-plugin-payments-stripe is now deprecated and will be supported until October 31, 2021. This release also affects the example-storefront repository, which now includes components to support 3D Secure validation.

    Thanks to contributor Janus Reith for his input.

    Why

    The new plugin is designed to comply with the current Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulation, part of PSD2 regulation in Europe, which requires changes to how your European customers authenticate online payments.

