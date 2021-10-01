Added Stripe SCA payments plugin

Action Required

Open Commerce

We’ve created a new Stripe plugin, api-plugin-payments-stripe-sca , and we recommend that all users of the existing Stripe plugin migrate to it. api-plugin-payments-stripe is now deprecated and will be supported until October 31, 2021. This release also affects the example-storefront repository, which now includes components to support 3D Secure validation.

Thanks to contributor Janus Reith for his input.