Added support for 401 Unauthorized response code

- February 23, 2023Action Required
Added support for 401 Unauthorized response codeTransactional
What
We’ve started rolling out support for the 401 Unauthorized response code. When a customer makes a request using any invalid or revoked API Key, we’ll now respond with 401 Unauthorized. If you’re specifically targeting HTTP response codes other than 200, you may need to update your code. We’re releasing this change incrementally over the next few weeks.
Why
Previously, we responded to requests made with an invalid or revoked API key with a 500 Server Error status code. We’re updating this to bring our response in line with proper semantics and allow more efficient status monitoring.
When
March, 2023