Addition of Customer Journey API trigger endpoint

- February 25, 2021
Addition of Customer Journey API trigger endpointMarketing
What
We added an endpoint similar to the Add Subscriber to Workflow Email endpoint for the Customer Journey Builder. This is usable and dependent on the API 3.0 Starting Point/Wait.
Why
This Classic Automation trigger and endpoint is valuable to our customers, but we can’t use the endpoint because it is located in the Automations section of the API. This new endpoint provides similar functionality, but it’s usable in the Customer Journey Builder, which provides new features and functionality not available in Classic Automations.