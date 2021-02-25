Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
Release NotesScheduled
  • February 25, 2021

    Addition of Customer Journey API trigger endpoint

    Marketing

    What

    We added an endpoint similar to the Add Subscriber to Workflow Email endpoint for the Customer Journey Builder. This is usable and dependent on the API 3.0 Starting Point/Wait.

    Why

    This Classic Automation trigger and endpoint is valuable to our customers, but we can’t use the endpoint because it is located in the Automations section of the API. This new endpoint provides similar functionality, but it’s usable in the Customer Journey Builder, which provides new features and functionality not available in Classic Automations.

