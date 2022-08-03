Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • August 3, 2022

    Additional fields added to Batch Subscribe error response

    Marketing

    What

    We’ve added “field” and “field_message” to the Batch Subscribe error response. You’ll see data in these fields when a merge field error is encountered.

    Why

    Previously, when you encountered a merge field error during a Batch Subscribe operation, you didn’t see any details about the field in the error. This can cause headaches when you’re troubleshooting a remedy.

    These additional fields, when present, should provide more insight into how to resolve an issue.

