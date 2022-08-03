Additional fields added to Batch Subscribe error response

- August 3, 2022
Additional fields added to Batch Subscribe error responseMarketing
What
We’ve added “
field” and “
field_message” to the Batch Subscribe error response. You’ll see data in these fields when a merge field error is encountered.
Why
Previously, when you encountered a merge field error during a Batch Subscribe operation, you didn’t see any details about the field in the error. This can cause headaches when you’re troubleshooting a remedy.
These additional fields, when present, should provide more insight into how to resolve an issue.