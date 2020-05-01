API Core moved into its own plugin

- May 1, 2020
API Core moved into its own pluginOpen Commerce
What
API Core is now its own plugin, which provides the
ReactionAPICoreclass. You can use it to build a NodeJS microservice that’s compatible with the Open Commerce platform, or you can build your main Open Commerce API on it if you don't want to fork the
/reactionproject.
/reactionis now a shell project that imports all of the required NPM packages.
Why
API Core now gives developers more flexibility—part of a broader move away from forking being the primary way of working with the Open Commerce codebase.