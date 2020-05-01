Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
Release NotesScheduled
  • May 1, 2020

    API Core moved into its own plugin

    Open Commerce

    What

    API Core is now its own plugin, which provides the ReactionAPICore class. You can use it to build a NodeJS microservice that’s compatible with the Open Commerce platform, or you can build your main Open Commerce API on it if you don't want to fork the /reaction project.

    /reaction is now a shell project that imports all of the required NPM packages.

    Why

    API Core now gives developers more flexibility—part of a broader move away from forking being the primary way of working with the Open Commerce codebase.

©2001 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. Mailchimp® is a registered trademark of The Rocket Science Group.