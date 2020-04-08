Deprecated price field on product variants and options

- April 8, 2020
Deprecated price field on product variants and optionsOpen Commerce
What
A new
pricingfield has been added to Product and ProductVariant types, and the
pricefield has been deprecated.
When using the new field:
A price on a product can be a range (based on the product’s variants)
Prices (minimum, maximum, range) are now properly reported through the API for certain products.
Why
We wanted to keep fields consistent across packages and product types. Additionally, the
pricingfield makes the GraphQL API match the in-app pricing features.