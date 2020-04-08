Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • April 8, 2020

    Deprecated price field on product variants and options

    Open Commerce

    What

    A new pricing field has been added to Product and ProductVariant types, and the price field has been deprecated.

    When using the new field:

    • A price on a product can be a range (based on the product’s variants)

    • Prices (minimum, maximum, range) are now properly reported through the API for certain products. 

    Why

    We wanted to keep fields consistent across packages and product types. Additionally, the pricing field makes the GraphQL API match the in-app pricing features.

