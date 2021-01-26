Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • January 26, 2021

    Deprecating the Link Application endpoint

    Marketing

    What

    We removed the largely unused Link Application endpoint due to security concerns.

    Why

    We previously supported a POST /authorized-apps endpoint that let you post the client credentials for an app, and receive a new API token associated with that app.

    This would register an app to the users’ account in a way that isn’t transparent to the user, so to improve security, we removed this feature.

    The endpoint was accessed by only a handful of accounts over the last few months, so most API users will not be impacted.

