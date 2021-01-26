Deprecating the Link Application endpoint

- January 26, 2021
Deprecating the Link Application endpointMarketing
What
We removed the largely unused Link Application endpoint due to security concerns.
Why
We previously supported a POST
/authorized-appsendpoint that let you post the client credentials for an app, and receive a new API token associated with that app.
This would register an app to the users’ account in a way that isn’t transparent to the user, so to improve security, we removed this feature.
The endpoint was accessed by only a handful of accounts over the last few months, so most API users will not be impacted.