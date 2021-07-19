Descriptive errors when adding E-commerce customers

- July 19, 2021
Descriptive errors when adding E-commerce customersMarketing
What
We’ve started providing more specific error messaging when adding or updating e-commerce customers.
Why
Previously, when managing e-commerce customers, the API would sometimes return a vague error with the message, “Your request could not be processed.”
We fixed these errors to be more actionable. The large majority are related to email validation and will look like:
{ "title": "Customer Was Not Saved", "status": 400, "detail": "invalid@gmaill.con is an invalid email address and cannot be imported.", }