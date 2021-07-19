Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • July 19, 2021

    Descriptive errors when adding E-commerce customers

    Marketing

    What

    We’ve started providing more specific error messaging when adding or updating e-commerce customers.

    Why

    Previously, when managing e-commerce customers, the API would sometimes return a vague error with the message, “Your request could not be processed.” 

    We fixed these errors to be more actionable. The large majority are related to email validation and will look like:

    { "title": "Customer Was Not Saved", "status": 400, "detail": "invalid@gmaill.con is an invalid email address and cannot be imported.", }

