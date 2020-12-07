Fixed behavior for customers added via E-commerce endpoints

Marketing

We fixed a mistake in how the e-commerce API handled customers who did not opt-in to receiving marketing emails (e.g., when adding an order via the API).

When we added a customer via some e-commerce API calls, we would first incorrectly add them as a “subscribed” contact (even though they had not opted in) and then immediately mark them as a “transactional” contact. The act of first marking them as “subscribed” caused us to incorrectly give these contacts an opt-in timestamp and also trigger them into any signup-related activities such as classic automations or customer journeys.