Fixed image uploads

- December 16, 2020
Fixed image uploadsOpen Commerce
What
Uploading product images from the admin dashboard was consistently failing. We fixed a bug in the image-uploading pipeline between file collections, the image upload server, and the frontend code.
Why
We discovered that upload failures were occurring when the process of writing the image data to GridFS finished and threw
undefinederrors that weren’t being properly handled. The event handlers now cover this case, allowing the image uploads to complete.