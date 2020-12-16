Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • December 16, 2020

    Fixed image uploads

    Open Commerce

    What

    Uploading product images from the admin dashboard was consistently failing. We fixed a bug in the image-uploading pipeline between file collections, the image upload server, and the frontend code. 

    Why

    We discovered that upload failures were occurring when the process of writing the image data to GridFS finished and threw undefined errors that weren’t being properly handled. The event handlers now cover this case, allowing the image uploads to complete.

