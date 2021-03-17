Fixing a PHP client library include and exclude fields bug

- March 17, 2021Action Required
Fixing a PHP client library include and exclude fields bugMarketing
What
The Marketing API’s PHP client library was not handling the
fieldsand
exclude_fieldsquery parameters correctly. We’ve fixed a bug in the client generation that will process the arrays as CSV strings. This change will affect version 3.0.35 of the PHP client library.
Why
A user reported unexpected behavior when passing in an array of strings, and we discovered that the Swagger Codegen utility was not parsing the
collectionFormatfor query parameters as expected.