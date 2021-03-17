Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
Release NotesScheduled
  • March 17, 2021Action Required

    Fixing a PHP client library include and exclude fields bug

    Marketing

    What

    The Marketing API’s PHP client library was not handling the fields and exclude_fields query parameters correctly. We’ve fixed a bug in the client generation that will process the arrays as CSV strings. This change will affect version 3.0.35 of the PHP client library.

    Why

    A user reported unexpected behavior when passing in an array of strings, and we discovered that the Swagger Codegen utility was not parsing the collectionFormat for query parameters as expected.

©2001 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. Mailchimp® is a registered trademark of The Rocket Science Group.