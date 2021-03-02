Handling boolean query parameters

- March 2, 2021Action Required
Handling boolean query parametersMarketing
What
We now handle boolean query parameters in a more explicit way. For query parameters that are defined as a boolean type in our documentation, the case-insensitive strings
trueand
1will be handled as a
truevalue, and the case-insensitive strings
falseand
0will be handled as the
falsevalue. Other values will be defaulted to
false, if provided.
Why
We didn’t have a clear statement on what the accepted values for boolean query parameters were.