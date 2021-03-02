Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  March 2, 2021
Action Required

    Handling boolean query parameters

    Marketing

    What

    We now handle boolean query parameters in a more explicit way.  For query parameters that are defined as a boolean type in our documentation, the case-insensitive strings true and 1 will be handled as a true value, and the case-insensitive strings false and 0 will be handled as the false value.  Other values will be defaulted to false, if provided.

    Why

    We didn’t have a clear statement on what the accepted values for boolean query parameters were.

