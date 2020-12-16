Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • December 16, 2020

    Improved HTTP status for unhandled methods

    Marketing

    What

    We adjusted several endpoints to return a 405 Method Not Allowed when processing unhandled methods instead of a 404 Not Found.

    Why

    Our API endpoints were not consistent when responding to methods that aren’t supported by a given endpoint. By providing a 405 Method Not Allowed, with an additional Allow header specifying the methods that are valid for the endpoint, it should be easier to discover and fix erroneous API calls.

