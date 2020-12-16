Improved HTTP status for unhandled methods

- December 16, 2020
Improved HTTP status for unhandled methodsMarketing
What
We adjusted several endpoints to return a
405 Method Not Allowedwhen processing unhandled methods instead of a
404 Not Found.
Why
Our API endpoints were not consistent when responding to methods that aren’t supported by a given endpoint. By providing a
405 Method Not Allowed, with an additional
Allowheader specifying the methods that are valid for the endpoint, it should be easier to discover and fix erroneous API calls.