Improving the _links

- November 24, 2020
Improving the _linksMarketing
What
In API responses, we return links to related endpoints. Some of the
targetSchemaand
schemafields pointed to outdated JSON Schema files. We changed these to reference the equivalent Swagger definition.
Why
In the past, we deprecated our use of JSON Schema in favor of Swagger. Note that although we’re updating some of the link definitions, we don’t advise relying on them—we’d like to investigate deprecating them in the future. Instead, we recommend using the reference documentation or Swagger spec.