  • November 24, 2020

    Improving the _links

    Marketing

    What

    In API responses, we return links to related endpoints. Some of the targetSchema and schema fields pointed to outdated JSON Schema files. We changed these to reference the equivalent Swagger definition.

    Why

    In the past, we deprecated our use of JSON Schema in favor of Swagger. Note that although we’re updating some of the link definitions, we don’t advise relying on them—we’d like to investigate deprecating them in the future. Instead, we recommend using the reference documentation or Swagger spec.

