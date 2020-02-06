Major update to the Open Commerce API

Open Commerce

We’ve released version 3.0 of the Open Commerce API. This is the culmination of months of smaller updates and changes to the platform, including:

GraphQL API for all functionality, replacing Meteor.

New admin application for managing shops in a web browser.

Plugins are now distributed as NPM packages.

New identity service to manage users, including Hydra integration with OAuth 2.

Faster startup times for development, enabled by public Docker images.

These are breaking changes, so existing plugins will need to be updated and future plugins should be built on the 3.0 platform.