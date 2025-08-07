Action Required

Marketing

We’ve launched new Audiences endpoints (BETA) as an alternative to our List Members endpoints. These allow for contacts to be added with just an SMS number. These endpoints are still in BETA but includes the following capabilities: create, update, read, forget and archive a contact without reliance on an email value.

The Audiences Endpoints (BETA) are available for evaluation or testing purposes only, may contain bugs or errors, and may not be as reliable as other Mailchimp features. Intuit may modify or discontinue this feature at any time without notice. By accessing the endpoints you agree to the Audiences Endpoints (BETA) Terms of Use. Consent must be accurately mapped to the supported marketing consent values. Unsupported values, including opt-outs, must be updated manually. See the Audiences (BETA) developer document for terms and additional details.