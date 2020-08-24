New client libraries for Marketing and Transactional APIs

- August 24, 2020
New client libraries for Marketing and Transactional APIsTransactional, Marketing
What
We have released API client libraries for the Marketing and Transactional APIs, supporting PHP, Node.js, Ruby, and Python.
Why
We wanted to make it easier for developers to integrate their applications with both of our APIs in the language of their choice. The new libraries are generated from publicly available API specs and published on the respective package managers for each supported language.