Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
Release NotesScheduled
  • July 27, 2021Action Required

    No longer redirecting HTTP requests

    Marketing

    What

    Previously, when an HTTP request was sent to the Marketing API, we redirect it to HTTPS. We’ve now stopped redirecting these requests and will instead return an HTTP 426 error code indicating the request needs to use HTTPS.

    Users with affected API keys or Authorized Apps should have received an email about the change.

    Why

    Although the Marketing API only accepts HTTPS requests, providing a redirect meant it still supported sending an initial HTTP request that transmitted a user’s sensitive information in plaintext. Returning a 426 error with the appropriate message helps ensure integrations are sending their requests securely.

©2001 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. Mailchimp® is a registered trademark of The Rocket Science Group.