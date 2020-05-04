Obfuscated emails on the Unsubscribe page

- May 4, 2020
Obfuscated emails on the Unsubscribe pageTransactional
What
We changed the behavior of the unsubscribe merge tag to obfuscate the email address of the person who clicked the link. Instead of showing the entire address, the
md_emailparameter now displays the address as something like x****@x***.*** .
Why
Previously, if a customer clicked an unsubscribe link, their email address was displayed on the Unsubscribe page in full. By obfuscating the email address, this change provides better security.