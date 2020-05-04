Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • May 4, 2020

    Obfuscated emails on the Unsubscribe page

    Transactional

    What

    We changed the behavior of the unsubscribe merge tag to obfuscate the email address of the person who clicked the link. Instead of showing the entire address, the md_email parameter now displays the address as something like x****@x***.*** .

    Why

    Previously, if a customer clicked an unsubscribe link, their email address was displayed on the Unsubscribe page in full. By obfuscating the email address, this change provides better security.

