Scheduled
  • July 22, 2021

    Open Details reporting now handles query parameters correctly

    Marketing

    What

    Previously, when using the /reports/{campaign_id}/open-details/ endpoint within a batch operation, you could get an Unknown Filter error if you had more than 1,000 entries in the collection, or if you submitted query parameters other than since.

    Why

    The endpoint was not correctly handling parameters, and would throw the Unknown Filter exception in cases when it should not. We removed this exceptional case, and will now ignore unexpected query parameters. Batch requests using this endpoint should now resolve successfully.

