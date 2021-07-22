Open Details reporting now handles query parameters correctly

- July 22, 2021
Open Details reporting now handles query parameters correctlyMarketing
What
Previously, when using the
/reports/{campaign_id}/open-details/endpoint within a batch operation, you could get an
Unknown Filtererror if you had more than 1,000 entries in the collection, or if you submitted query parameters other than since.
Why
The endpoint was not correctly handling parameters, and would throw the
Unknown Filterexception in cases when it should not. We removed this exceptional case, and will now ignore unexpected query parameters. Batch requests using this endpoint should now resolve successfully.