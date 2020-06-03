Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • June 3, 2020

    Package link and unlink scripts

    Open Commerce

    What

    bin/package-link and bin/package-unlink are two new scripts that automate all of the steps required for using local packages and handling their dependencies: you no longer have to npm link packages or adjust your docker-compose.yml file. 

    Why

    Previously, to test your own plugins (including forked plugins), you had to use NPM and its registry—even if you just wanted to load a local package. These scripts greatly simplify package development, allowing you to test local plugins easily and efficiently. 

