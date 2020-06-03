Package link and unlink scripts

- June 3, 2020
Package link and unlink scriptsOpen Commerce
What
bin/package-linkand
bin/package-unlinkare two new scripts that automate all of the steps required for using local packages and handling their dependencies: you no longer have to
npm linkpackages or adjust your
docker-compose.ymlfile.
Why
Previously, to test your own plugins (including forked plugins), you had to use NPM and its registry—even if you just wanted to load a local package. These scripts greatly simplify package development, allowing you to test local plugins easily and efficiently.