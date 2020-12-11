Performance improvement for Email Activity Reports

- December 11, 2020
Performance improvement for Email Activity ReportsMarketing
What
We improved performance on the List Email Activity endpoint.
Why
We realized we were fetching bounce activity from an inefficient source. With a more efficient method to fetch this information, this endpoint is now running an order of magnitude faster—the average request time has gone from 6 seconds to 200 milliseconds.
This change also makes this endpoint more consistent with bounce activity displayed in the web application. Previously, if an email server returned multiple bounces for a single recipient in a given campaign, this endpoint would include the latest one, whereas the web application would show the first one. As of this change, this endpoint will respond with the first bounce.