Removed Hydra and Identity services from the development platform

Version 4.0 of Mailchimp Open Commerce removes the Hydra and Identity services from the development platform. The authentication APIs are now part of the GraphQL server.

Store implementers now need to create their own signup and login interfaces using accounts-js . All existing users will be logged out, but their login credentials should carry over and they shouldn’t have to update their passwords.

Implementers who need Hydra should continue using version 3.x.