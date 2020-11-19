Transactional database infrastructure improvements

- November 19, 2020
Transactional database infrastructure improvementsTransactional
What
We upgraded the underlying hardware of our database service resulting in significant performance improvements.
Why
We were observing performance and occasional stability issues relating to our older database hardware. By doubling processor, memory, and network card speeds as well as tripling disk I/O speeds with newer NVMe solid-state drives, our database service is processing tasks in comfort. In turn, our web application service is processing tasks faster as well.