- December 23, 2020Action Required
Updated Swagger and API reference to match endpoint requirementsMarketing
What
The following verbs and endpoints:
PATCH /lists/{list_id}/members/{subscriber_hash}/notes/{note_id}
PATCH /lists/{list_id}/interest-categories/{interest_category_id}/interests/{interest_id}
Had a body parameter that wasn’t marked as required in our Swagger file, but was required for the API endpoint to work. These parameters are now marked as required.
This changed the method signature for the following methods in our SDKs:
createListMemberNote / create_list_member_note
updateListMemberNote / update_list_member_note
previewSegment / preview_segment
updateInterestCategoryInterest / update_interest_category_interest
updateListMemberTags / update_list_member_tags
Why
The parameters were incorrectly labeled. This caused confusion with some of our sample code, and was also factually incorrect.