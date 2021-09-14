Data changes with Apple Mail Privacy Protection

- September 14, 2021
Data changes with Apple Mail Privacy ProtectionMarketing, Transactional
What
Apple is launching Apple Mail Privacy Protection, which may change campaign reporting data. Check out our Apple Mail Privacy Protection Resources for more.
Why
The Apple Mail Privacy Protection changes coming in iOS 15 will change Mailchimp’s email tracking for iOS users who opt in. Check our FAQ, but you may want to review how you use data and features related to opens and user location. If you surface this data in your integration, we recommend providing context on Apple’s changes.