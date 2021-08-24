Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • August 24, 2021

    Domain verification via TXT record

    Transactional

    What

    You can now verify your domain via TXT record. A new API parameter, verify_txt_key, was added to several /senders endpoints, which can be appended to mandrill_verify. and added to your domain’s TXT records. More details can be found in the Authentication and Delivery docs.

    Why

    We previously offered a single method to verify your domain—via a link in an email—but some domains or subdomains may not have an inbox configured, or the email could have trouble arriving. With this additional method, domains can be verified by adding a TXT record alongside SPF and DKIM.

