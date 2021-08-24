Domain verification via TXT record

- August 24, 2021
Domain verification via TXT recordTransactional
What
You can now verify your domain via TXT record. A new API parameter,
verify_txt_key, was added to several
/sendersendpoints, which can be appended to
mandrill_verify.and added to your domain’s TXT records. More details can be found in the Authentication and Delivery docs.
Why
We previously offered a single method to verify your domain—via a link in an email—but some domains or subdomains may not have an inbox configured, or the email could have trouble arriving. With this additional method, domains can be verified by adding a TXT record alongside SPF and DKIM.