Mailchimp Transactional

Transactional API

v. 1.0.50

  • Allowlists

    Add, list, or delete from your Rejection Allowlist.

    • Exports

      Start an export, or get information on export jobs in progress.

      • IPs

        Request and manage Dedicated IPs for your account, and set up reverse DNS.

        • Inbound

          Manage your inbound domains and routes.

          • Messages

            Send, schedule, or get information on your emails.

            • Metadata

              Manage your custom metadata fields in your account.

              • Rejects

                Add, list, or delete from your Rejection Denylist.

                • Senders

                  Manage or get information about your sending domains.

                  • Subaccounts

                    Manage your subaccounts, including the abilitiy to pause and resume sending.

                    • Tags

                      List, delete, or get information on your Tags and their sending statistics.

                      • Templates

                        Manage the Templates in your account.

                        • URLs

                          Manage your tracking domains. Some of these endpoints may be deprecated.

                          • Users

                            Get information about your account, or ping Transactional.

                            • Webhooks

                              Manage the webhooks in your account.

                              • Whitelists

                                Add, list, or delete from your Rejection Allowlist. These endpoints are being replaced with a series of functionally identical endpoints called /allowlists.

